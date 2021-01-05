E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. Sells 2,049 Shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)

E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,049 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iQIYI were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IQ. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iQIYI during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new position in shares of iQIYI in the 3rd quarter valued at $315,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of iQIYI by 282.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 8,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in iQIYI by 80.4% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 29,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 13,100 shares in the last quarter. 26.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iQIYI alerts:

IQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. New Street Research raised shares of iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of iQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.20 price target on shares of iQIYI in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of iQIYI in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on iQIYI from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.66.

Shares of IQ opened at $18.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a PE ratio of -11.49 and a beta of 1.12. iQIYI, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.51 and a 52-week high of $28.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($1.19). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. iQIYI had a negative net margin of 26.76% and a negative return on equity of 52.56%. Research analysts predict that iQIYI, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

iQIYI Company Profile

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform. It operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

See Also: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ).

Receive News & Ratings for iQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.