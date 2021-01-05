E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. Sells 1,069 Shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,069 shares during the quarter. Bilibili comprises about 1.8% of E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $5,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bilibili during the second quarter worth $636,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Bilibili by 305.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 158,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,327,000 after acquiring an additional 119,216 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 19.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 124.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 79,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,688,000 after acquiring an additional 44,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Bilibili by 21.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,208,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945,870 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Bilibili from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Bilibili from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Bilibili in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.46.

Shares of BILI opened at $94.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.32. The company has a market cap of $30.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.72 and a beta of 1.35. Bilibili Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.25 and a 1-year high of $96.18.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($2.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($2.36). Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 30.90% and a negative net margin of 25.28%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bilibili Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bilibili

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Bilibili Inc has a strategic collaboration agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited for sharing and operating existing and additional anime and games on its platform in China.

