E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. Grows Stake in Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN)

E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) by 28.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,343 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,362 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Baozun were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baozun in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baozun during the third quarter worth about $32,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Baozun in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Baozun by 123.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Baozun by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,389 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. 60.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Baozun alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BZUN. Credit Suisse Group lowered Baozun from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. BidaskClub downgraded Baozun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Shares of Baozun stock opened at $34.32 on Tuesday. Baozun Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.19 and a 12-month high of $47.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.44, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.25.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.35. Baozun had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $269.41 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Baozun Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Baozun Company Profile

Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It assists brands to execute their e-commerce strategies by selling their goods directly to customers online or by providing services to assist with their e-commerce operations. The company's integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass various aspects of the e-commerce value chain, including IT solutions, store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing, and fulfillment.

Featured Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for Baozun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baozun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.