E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. Acquires New Holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 138.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 120.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the third quarter valued at $39,000.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF stock opened at $54.82 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 52-week low of $31.19 and a 52-week high of $46.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.56.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

