DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) Price Target Increased to $24.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) had its price target raised by Craig Hallum from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on DZSI. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of DZS from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of DZS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of DZS from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of DZS in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DZS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.25.

Shares of DZS stock opened at $15.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.93 million, a PE ratio of -16.70 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.22 and its 200 day moving average is $11.18. DZS has a 1 year low of $2.90 and a 1 year high of $16.95.

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.15. DZS had a negative net margin of 6.64% and a negative return on equity of 1.26%. The business had revenue of $93.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.87 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DZS will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of DZS by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,391 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 9,647 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of DZS by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,346 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 9,254 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DZS by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 23,526 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 9,091 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of DZS by 92.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,594 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DZS in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,456,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.57% of the company’s stock.

DZS Inc provides network access solutions and communications platforms for service provider and enterprise networks in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Korea, and other Asia Pacific Countries. It offers broadband access products, including customer premise equipment, such as digital subscriber line (DSL) modems; Ethernet access demarcation devices; and gigabit passive optical network (GPON) and 10G point-to-point active Ethernet optical network terminals.

