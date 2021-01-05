Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.75 price objective on the shipping company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Dynagas LNG Partners LP is focused on owning and operating LNG carriers that are employed on multi-year contracts with international energy companies. Dynagas LNG Partners LP is based in Glyfada, Greece. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DLNG. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. TheStreet raised Dynagas LNG Partners from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Dynagas LNG Partners has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.63.

Shares of NYSE DLNG opened at $2.47 on Friday. Dynagas LNG Partners has a one year low of $0.98 and a one year high of $3.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.96 million, a P/E ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.96.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The shipping company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Dynagas LNG Partners had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $34.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.46 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dynagas LNG Partners will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Dynagas LNG Partners stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) by 145.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 243,862 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144,692 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.68% of Dynagas LNG Partners worth $609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

Dynagas LNG Partners Company Profile

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. As of April 16, 2020, the company owned and operated a fleet of six liquefied natural gas carriers. Dynagas GP LLC serves as the general partner of Dynagas LNG Partners LP. Dynagas LNG Partners LP was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

