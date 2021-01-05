Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dynagas LNG Partners LP is focused on owning and operating LNG carriers that are employed on multi-year contracts with international energy companies. Dynagas LNG Partners LP is based in Glyfada, Greece. “

DLNG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.63.

Shares of NYSE DLNG traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.47. The stock had a trading volume of 149,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,536. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.77. The firm has a market cap of $87.96 million, a P/E ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.96. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 1 year low of $0.98 and a 1 year high of $3.97.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The shipping company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $34.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.46 million. Dynagas LNG Partners had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 13.94%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dynagas LNG Partners will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Dynagas LNG Partners stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) by 145.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 243,862 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,692 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.68% of Dynagas LNG Partners worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

About Dynagas LNG Partners

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. As of April 16, 2020, the company owned and operated a fleet of six liquefied natural gas carriers. Dynagas GP LLC serves as the general partner of Dynagas LNG Partners LP. Dynagas LNG Partners LP was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

