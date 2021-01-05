DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $25.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.06% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “DXP Enterprises, Inc. is a leading products and service distributor that adds value and total cost savings solutions to industrial customers throughout the United States, Canada, Mexico and Dubai. DXP provides innovative pumping solutions, supply chain services and maintenance, repair, operating and production (MROP) services that emphasize and utilize DXP’s vast product knowledge and technical expertise in rotating equipment, bearings, power transmission, metal working, industrial supplies and safety products and services. DXP’s breadth of MROP products and service solutions allows DXP to be flexible and customer-driven, creating competitive advantages for our customers. DXP’s business segments include Service Centers, Innovative Pumping Solutions and Supply Chain Services. “

Get DXP Enterprises alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DXPE. TheStreet cut DXP Enterprises from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine cut DXP Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Stephens initiated coverage on DXP Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut DXP Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of DXPE stock traded up $0.08 on Monday, reaching $22.31. The company had a trading volume of 74,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,747. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.92 million, a PE ratio of -15.94 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. DXP Enterprises has a one year low of $10.44 and a one year high of $40.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.62 and its 200 day moving average is $19.37.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $220.19 million during the quarter. DXP Enterprises had a positive return on equity of 3.74% and a negative net margin of 2.31%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DXP Enterprises will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in DXP Enterprises by 308.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 54.7% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 298.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,293 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 155.7% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of DXP Enterprises during the third quarter valued at $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

DXP Enterprises Company Profile

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to energy and industrial customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

Further Reading: The four types of profit margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DXP Enterprises (DXPE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DXP Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXP Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.