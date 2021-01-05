DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $19.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “DSP Group, Inc. is a fabless semiconductor company, offering advanced chip-set solutions for a variety of applications. DSP Group is a worldwide leader in the short-range wireless communication market, enabling home networking convergence for voice, video & data. By combining its in-house technologies of Digital Signal Processors, portfolio of wireless communication protocols, including DECT, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, most advanced Radio Frequency CMOS and SiGe, as well as VoIP ICs, DSP Group is a worldwide leader and a one-stop-shop for a wide range of applications. DSP Group ICs provide solutions for MP3 players, VoIP Phones, Gateways, and Integrated Access Devices and are widely used in Digital Voice Recorders. “

Separately, Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of DSP Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.80.

Shares of DSPG stock opened at $16.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $383.22 million, a P/E ratio of -67.67 and a beta of 1.00. DSP Group has a one year low of $10.26 and a one year high of $18.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.12.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. DSP Group had a negative net margin of 4.93% and a positive return on equity of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $26.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.00 million. Analysts forecast that DSP Group will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DSP Group news, Director Yair Seroussi sold 8,000 shares of DSP Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $127,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Cynthia Paul sold 4,512 shares of DSP Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.42, for a total transaction of $78,599.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,847 shares of company stock valued at $1,110,066 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in DSP Group by 406.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 146,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 117,197 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in DSP Group by 166.7% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 455,338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,001,000 after purchasing an additional 284,637 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in DSP Group by 41.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 148,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 43,740 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in DSP Group during the second quarter valued at $2,798,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in DSP Group by 375.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

DSP Group Company Profile

DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless, audio, voice, and AI chipsets for smart-enabled devices. It operates through three segments: Home, Unified Communications, and SmartVoice. The Home segment offers wireless chipset solutions for converged communication at home, including integrated circuits for cordless phones, home gateway devices, integrated circuits addressing home automation applications, and fixed-mobile convergence solutions.

