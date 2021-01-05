DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 30.95% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on DoorDash in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on DoorDash in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on DoorDash in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on DoorDash in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Finally, 140166 assumed coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.92.

Shares of NYSE:DASH traded up $2.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $141.27. 13,577 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,443,626. DoorDash has a 12 month low of $135.38 and a 12 month high of $195.50.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service.

