DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Now Covered by Mizuho

Mizuho started coverage on shares of DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on DASH. William Blair began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Monday. They issued a sector perform rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $159.73.

Shares of DoorDash stock opened at $139.19 on Monday. DoorDash has a 1 year low of $135.38 and a 1 year high of $195.50.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service.

