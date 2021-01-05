DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Now Covered by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities started coverage on DoorDash in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson lowered DoorDash from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on DoorDash in a report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on DoorDash in a report on Monday. They set a sector perform rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on DoorDash in a report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DoorDash currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $160.92.

Shares of DASH stock traded up $3.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $142.49. The company had a trading volume of 14,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,443,626. DoorDash has a 12 month low of $135.38 and a 12 month high of $195.50.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service.

