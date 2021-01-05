DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Now Covered by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 32.91% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on DASH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.73.

Shares of NYSE:DASH opened at $139.19 on Monday. DoorDash has a 52 week low of $135.38 and a 52 week high of $195.50.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service.

