DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 3.01% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Monday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on DoorDash in a report on Monday. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on DoorDash in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on DoorDash in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.73.

Get DoorDash alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DASH opened at $139.19 on Monday. DoorDash has a 52-week low of $135.38 and a 52-week high of $195.50.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service.

Featured Article: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.