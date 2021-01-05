DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

Stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 4.44% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on DASH. BTIG Research assumed coverage on DoorDash in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. 140166 assumed coverage on DoorDash in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on DoorDash in a report on Monday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on DoorDash in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson lowered DoorDash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.92.

NYSE:DASH traded up $2.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $141.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,443,626. DoorDash has a 12 month low of $135.38 and a 12 month high of $195.50.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service.

