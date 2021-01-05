Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirty-four ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $422.86.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DPZ shares. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $385.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Friday, October 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $458.00 to $455.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th.

DPZ opened at $379.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a PE ratio of 32.52, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.39. Domino’s Pizza has a twelve month low of $270.08 and a twelve month high of $435.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $388.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $393.65.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The restaurant operator reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.30). Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $967.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. Domino’s Pizza’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.60%.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 4,690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.53, for a total value of $1,892,555.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,378,862.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 925.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 35,365 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,040,000 after purchasing an additional 31,916 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,909,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 22,188 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

