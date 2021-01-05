DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Receives $56.08 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.08.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DKS. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, November 27th. Cleveland Research raised shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Director William J. Colombo sold 47,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total transaction of $2,850,357.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 318,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,141,683.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William J. Colombo sold 3,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $185,490.91. Following the sale, the director now owns 349,415 shares in the company, valued at $20,968,394.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 147,910 shares of company stock worth $9,053,407 over the last 90 days. 30.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 127.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,590 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $179,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

DKS stock traded up $3.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $59.48. 77,689 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,581,223. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a twelve month low of $13.46 and a twelve month high of $63.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.97.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $1.07. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 25.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.313 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.88%.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

