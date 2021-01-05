Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Receives $145.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-four research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $145.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley raised Diageo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd.

Get Diageo alerts:

Shares of Diageo stock traded up $1.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $161.31. 6,141 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 523,276. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Diageo has a 1 year low of $100.52 and a 1 year high of $171.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.05, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DEO. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Diageo by 586.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,578,000 after buying an additional 264,083 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Diageo by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Diageo by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 92,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,767,000 after buying an additional 12,064 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Diageo by 86.5% during the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 11,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after buying an additional 5,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in Diageo by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Article: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.