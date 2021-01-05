Dexterra Group Inc. (DXT.TO) (TSE:DXT) Hits New 52-Week High at $6.52

Dexterra Group Inc. (DXT.TO) (TSE:DXT) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$6.52 and last traded at C$6.51, with a volume of 18168 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.49.

Several research firms have commented on DXT. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Dexterra Group Inc. (DXT.TO) from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Dexterra Group Inc. (DXT.TO) from C$4.50 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on Dexterra Group Inc. (DXT.TO) from C$6.00 to C$6.60 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Dexterra Group Inc. (DXT.TO) from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Cormark upgraded Dexterra Group Inc. (DXT.TO) from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$5.75 to C$6.75 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.23, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of C$422.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$6.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.50.

Horizon North Logistics Inc provides a range of products and services to end markets in Canada. It operates in three segments: Modular Solutions, Facilities Management, and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services. The Modular Solutions segment integrates design concepts with off-site manufacturing processes to produce building solutions for commercial, residential, and industrial clients.

