Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) (FRA:DWNI) Given a €60.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) (FRA:DWNI) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DWNI has been the topic of several other research reports. Baader Bank set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Nord/LB set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €49.00 ($57.65) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €44.10 ($51.88).

Shares of DWNI opened at €43.50 ($51.18) on Monday. Deutsche Wohnen SE has a 52-week low of €30.48 ($35.86) and a 52-week high of €38.09 ($44.81). The business’s fifty day moving average is €42.34 and its 200-day moving average is €42.75.

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 164,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,200 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

