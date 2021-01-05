DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) PT Raised to $44.00 at Barclays

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Barclays from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 18.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on XRAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price (up previously from $49.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.60.

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $53.75 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.67. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 1 year low of $31.58 and a 1 year high of $60.87. The company has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -233.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.35. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $895.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, Director Willie A. Deese sold 10,100 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $510,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,477 shares in the company, valued at $1,135,088.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.3% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 23,462 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 59.6% during the third quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 1,058 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 7.6% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,569 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 26.3% in the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 2,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3,121.1% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 612 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental products and technologies, and other consumable dental products and equipment primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

