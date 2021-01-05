Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Shares Down 6.6%

Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN)’s share price fell 6.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.38 and last traded at $13.71. 2,367,656 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 79% from the average session volume of 1,319,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.68.

Several brokerages have commented on DENN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Sidoti started coverage on Denny’s in a report on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush upped their target price on Denny’s from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Denny’s in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.43.

The stock has a market capitalization of $874.26 million, a PE ratio of 85.69 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.78.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $71.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.80 million. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 3.44%. Research analysts anticipate that Denny’s Co. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Denny’s by 3,978.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,445 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 4,336 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Denny’s in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Denny’s in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Denny’s by 71.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,353 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Denny’s in the third quarter valued at about $117,000. Institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of March 25, 2020, it had 1,695 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

