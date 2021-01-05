Delcath Systems (OTCMKTS:DCTH) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delcath Systems (OTCMKTS:DCTH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $20.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Delcath Systems, Inc. has developed a system, the Delcath system, to isolate the liver from the general circulatory system and to administer chemotherapy and other therapeutic agents directly to the liver. “

Shares of Delcath Systems stock opened at $16.91 on Friday. Delcath Systems has a 52-week low of $5.15 and a 52-week high of $19.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.29.

Delcath Systems (OTCMKTS:DCTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.63) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.40 million.

In other Delcath Systems news, CEO Gerard J. Michel bought 7,500 shares of Delcath Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.25 per share, with a total value of $99,375.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 11,500 shares of company stock worth $146,395. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DCTH. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in Delcath Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $964,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Delcath Systems by 608,300.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 6,083 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Delcath Systems by 43.9% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 7,607 shares during the period.

About Delcath Systems

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers. The company's lead product candidate is the melphalan hydrochloride for injection for use with the Delcath hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver.

