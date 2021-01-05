Delcath Systems (OTCMKTS:DCTH) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Delcath Systems (OTCMKTS:DCTH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Delcath Systems, Inc. has developed a system, the Delcath system, to isolate the liver from the general circulatory system and to administer chemotherapy and other therapeutic agents directly to the liver. “

Shares of DCTH stock traded down $1.01 on Monday, hitting $16.91. 115,686 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,383. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.29. Delcath Systems has a twelve month low of $5.15 and a twelve month high of $19.82.

Delcath Systems (OTCMKTS:DCTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.63) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $0.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.40 million.

In related news, CEO Gerard J. Michel acquired 7,500 shares of Delcath Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.25 per share, for a total transaction of $99,375.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $99,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 11,500 shares of company stock worth $146,395. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Delcath Systems by 608,300.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 6,083 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Delcath Systems by 43.9% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 7,607 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $262,000.

About Delcath Systems

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers. The company's lead product candidate is the melphalan hydrochloride for injection for use with the Delcath hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver.

