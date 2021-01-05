DEJAVE (DJV) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.28 Million

DEJAVE (CURRENCY:DJV) traded down 13.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. During the last week, DEJAVE has traded down 17.2% against the US dollar. One DEJAVE token can now be purchased for $1,866.27 or 0.05500305 BTC on exchanges. DEJAVE has a market cap of $3.28 million and $36,651.00 worth of DEJAVE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002954 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00029215 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.88 or 0.00120480 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 27.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.40 or 0.00213379 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.25 or 0.00498829 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00049803 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.57 or 0.00261039 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00018101 BTC.

DEJAVE’s total supply is 30,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,757 tokens. The official website for DEJAVE is www.dejave.io

DEJAVE can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEJAVE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEJAVE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEJAVE using one of the exchanges listed above.

