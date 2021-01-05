DeGreen Capital Management LLC Acquires 136,633 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN)

DeGreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN) by 51.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 400,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,633 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF comprises 5.8% of DeGreen Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. DeGreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF were worth $14,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLRN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 182.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 391,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,924,000 after buying an additional 252,816 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 266,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,137,000 after purchasing an additional 8,201 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 748,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,891,000 after purchasing an additional 26,441 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 1,906.4% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 399,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,288,000 after purchasing an additional 379,939 shares during the period. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 673,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,596,000 after purchasing an additional 18,350 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FLRN stock remained flat at $$30.61 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,147. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.56. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a 1-year low of $25.93 and a 1-year high of $30.84.

