DeepOnion (ONION) Trading 1.5% Higher This Week

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 4th. During the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded up 1.5% against the dollar. DeepOnion has a market cap of $2.36 million and $115,105.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000323 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001476 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001349 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000218 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000935 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00016372 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,395,744 coins. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

