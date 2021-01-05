Decentralized Vulnerability Platform (DVP) Price Hits $0.0575 on Exchanges

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform (CURRENCY:DVP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform has a total market cap of $17.40 million and $516,976.00 worth of Decentralized Vulnerability Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Decentralized Vulnerability Platform has traded down 5.8% against the dollar. One Decentralized Vulnerability Platform token can now be bought for about $0.0575 or 0.00000181 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.34 or 0.00045004 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00006696 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.87 or 0.00347905 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003142 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 33.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00037263 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003138 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00015248 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00023847 BTC.

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform Token Profile

DVP is a token. It was first traded on August 2nd, 2018. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 302,480,926 tokens. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s official Twitter account is @dvpnetio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s official website is dvpnet.io

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform Token Trading

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Vulnerability Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentralized Vulnerability Platform should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decentralized Vulnerability Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

