Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $13.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.07% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Davide Campari Milano SpA is engaged in the beverage industry, which has spirits, wines and soft drinks segments. It products includes Aperol, Appleton Estate, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey and Grand Marnier. Davide Campari Milano SpA headquartered in Milan, Italy. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DVDCF. Morgan Stanley raised Davide Campari-Milano from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of DVDCF remained flat at $$11.60 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 554 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,990. Davide Campari-Milano has a 52 week low of $5.60 and a 52 week high of $11.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.46. The firm has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.62 and a beta of 0.87.

About Davide Campari-Milano

Davide Campari-Milano S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades in alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, sparkling and still wines, and ready to drink products under approximately 50 brands, such as Aperol, Appleton Estate, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, and other brands.

