Datum (DAT) Price Hits $0.0006 on Major Exchanges

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded up 4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. Datum has a total market cap of $582,104.65 and approximately $98,049.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Datum has traded up 20.3% against the dollar. One Datum token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00042980 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00006693 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $117.30 or 0.00348429 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.74 or 0.00037857 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002976 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002970 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00014238 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00024895 BTC.

Datum Profile

Datum (CRYPTO:DAT) is a token. It was first traded on December 9th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,001,935,124 tokens. Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Datum is datum.org

Datum Token Trading

Datum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

