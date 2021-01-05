Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

DAR has been the subject of several other research reports. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $38.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $33.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. CSFB assumed coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.55.

DAR opened at $56.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Darling Ingredients has a fifty-two week low of $10.25 and a fifty-two week high of $61.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.26 and its 200 day moving average is $38.43.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $850.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.39 million. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Darling Ingredients will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Darling Ingredients news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total value of $1,365,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 888,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,446,557.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John F. Sterling sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.83, for a total transaction of $2,291,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 270,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,416,401.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 139,496 shares of company stock valued at $6,490,284. Insiders own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 9.2% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 3.3% in the third quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

