Darden Restaurants, Inc. (DRI) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 7th

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 18th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share by the restaurant operator on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Darden Restaurants has increased its dividend payment by 53.8% over the last three years. Darden Restaurants has a dividend payout ratio of 47.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Darden Restaurants to earn $6.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.3%.

Shares of DRI opened at $116.24 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $113.82 and its 200 day moving average is $94.04. Darden Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $26.15 and a fifty-two week high of $125.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a PE ratio of -121.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Darden Restaurants news, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.07, for a total value of $95,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,112.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John W. Madonna sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.63, for a total value of $299,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,714.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,300 shares of company stock worth $726,897. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DRI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $103.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $87.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.90.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

