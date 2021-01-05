Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Sets New 1-Year High at $69.49

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $69.49 and last traded at $69.36, with a volume of 92783 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $62.33.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Roth Capital cut shares of Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Daqo New Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Daqo New Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.35.

The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.82 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.72.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.05). Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 12.41%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Daqo New Energy during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Daqo New Energy by 26.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. AXA S.A. bought a new position in Daqo New Energy during the third quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Daqo New Energy during the third quarter worth about $136,000. Institutional investors own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

Daqo New Energy Company Profile (NYSE:DQ)

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. It offers ready-to-use polysilicon, and packaged to meet crucible stacking, pulling, and solidification products. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

