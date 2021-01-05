Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $79.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “DAIMLER AG with its businesses Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Daimler Financial Services, Mercedes-Benz Vans and Daimler Buses, is a globally leading producer of premium passenger cars and the largest manufacturer of commercial vehicles in the world. The Daimler Financial Services division has a broad offering of financial services, including vehicle financing, leasing, insurance and fleet management. “

Get Daimler alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. AlphaValue raised shares of Daimler to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Monday, October 26th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $79.00.

Daimler stock opened at $69.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $74.44 billion, a PE ratio of 409.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.67. Daimler has a 52-week low of $22.75 and a 52-week high of $72.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.78.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $47.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.62 billion. Daimler had a return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 0.17%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Daimler will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Daimler Company Profile

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

Featured Article: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Daimler (DDAIF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.