DAD Chain (DAD) Price Hits $0.21 on Major Exchanges

DAD Chain (CURRENCY:DAD) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. One DAD Chain token can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00002395 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DAD Chain has a total market cap of $2.32 million and $851,736.00 worth of DAD Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DAD Chain has traded down 9.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DAD Chain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00042036 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00006508 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003164 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $106.73 or 0.00337618 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00034077 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00015145 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00023640 BTC.

DAD Chain Profile

DAD is a token. It was first traded on September 28th, 2019. DAD Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,948,331 tokens. DAD Chain’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain . DAD Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@dad_chain . The official website for DAD Chain is dad.one

Buying and Selling DAD Chain

DAD Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAD Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAD Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DAD Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAD Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.