Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Cyclo Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Cyclo Therapeutics stock opened at $4.25 on Tuesday. Cyclo Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.55 and a 52 week high of $8.73.

In other news, Director Francis Patrick Ostronic bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.66 per share, for a total transaction of $139,800.00. 31.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cyclo Therapeutics

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Trappsol Cyclo, an orphan drug for the treatment of Niemann-Pick Type C disease. The company also sells cyclodextrins and related products to the pharmaceutical, nutritional, and other industries, primarily for use in diagnostics and specialty drugs.

