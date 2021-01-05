Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $21.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Customers Bancorp is a bank holding company of Customers Bank, a state-chartered bank in Pennsylvania. It provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, individuals and families. The company offers depository products, commercial lending products, specialty lending products and consumer lending. In addition, the company offers other financial services, including Internet banking, wire transfers, electronic bill payment, lock box, remote deposit capture, courier services, merchant processing, cash vault, controlled disbursements, and positive pay services, as well as cash management services comprising account reconciliation, collections, and sweep accounts. The bank has its branches in Pennsylvania, New York and New Jersey. Customers Bancorp is headquartered in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania. “

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CUBI. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.80.

Shares of NYSE CUBI opened at $18.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $573.24 million, a PE ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Customers Bancorp has a 1-year low of $8.36 and a 1-year high of $24.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.78.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.48. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The firm had revenue of $141.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.11 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Customers Bancorp will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Customers Bancorp news, COO Richard A. Ehst sold 2,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total value of $47,841.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Glenn Hedde sold 9,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.42, for a total transaction of $132,188.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,920 shares of company stock valued at $336,103 over the last quarter. 9.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 631,472 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,590,000 after acquiring an additional 121,703 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 95.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 405,964 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,648,000 after acquiring an additional 198,341 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 344,009 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,135,000 after acquiring an additional 11,375 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 12.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 310,186 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,729,000 after purchasing an additional 34,102 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 15.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 271,785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 35,726 shares during the period. 73.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as non-retail time deposit.

Featured Article: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Customers Bancorp (CUBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.