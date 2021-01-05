Curio 1-Day Volume Hits $55,870.00 (CUR)

Curio (CURRENCY:CUR) traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. One Curio token can now be purchased for about $0.55 or 0.00001753 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Curio has a market cap of $1.01 million and approximately $55,870.00 worth of Curio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Curio has traded down 16.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.15 or 0.00044714 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00007177 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 27.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00038288 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003165 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $109.93 or 0.00347501 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003161 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00015333 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00024646 BTC.

Curio Profile

CUR is a token. It launched on November 15th, 2018. Curio’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,823,547 tokens. The official message board for Curio is blog.curioinvest.com . Curio’s official Twitter account is @CuraNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Curio is curioinvest.com

Curio Token Trading

Curio can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Curio using one of the exchanges listed above.

