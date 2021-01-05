Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Takes Position in Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 20,125 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.08% of Aspen Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASPU. Cooperman Leon G increased its holdings in Aspen Group by 192.4% in the third quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 1,000,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,170,000 after buying an additional 658,033 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Aspen Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,178,000. Voss Capital LLC acquired a new position in Aspen Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,187,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Aspen Group by 68.1% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 554,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,017,000 after purchasing an additional 224,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Aspen Group by 73.8% during the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 516,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,772,000 after purchasing an additional 219,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.69% of the company’s stock.

ASPU opened at $10.27 on Tuesday. Aspen Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.65 and a 1-year high of $13.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.03 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.19 and a 200-day moving average of $10.74.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 14th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). Aspen Group had a negative return on equity of 11.93% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The company had revenue of $16.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aspen Group, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Frank J. Cotroneo sold 7,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total value of $80,675.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,023.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Frank J. Cotroneo sold 15,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.73, for a total value of $161,862.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,004.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on ASPU. B. Riley increased their price target on Aspen Group from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded Aspen Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aspen Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Aspen Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.67.

Aspen Group Company Profile

Aspen Group, Inc, an education technology company, provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing and health sciences, business and technology, arts and sciences, education, and professional and extended studies.

