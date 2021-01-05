Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Takes $209,000 Position in i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in i3 Verticals during the first quarter worth $29,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 74.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 387.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals during the third quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of i3 Verticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. 54.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other i3 Verticals news, Director David M. Wilds sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total transaction of $10,840,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 270,636 shares in the company, valued at $7,334,235.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Robert Bertke sold 3,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total value of $100,799.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 432,120 shares of company stock valued at $11,778,061 over the last quarter. Insiders own 40.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IIIV opened at $32.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -820.50 and a beta of 1.60. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a one year low of $13.01 and a one year high of $37.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 20th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 10.30%. The business had revenue of $38.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.47 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that i3 Verticals, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of i3 Verticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of i3 Verticals in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of i3 Verticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of i3 Verticals in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of i3 Verticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments.

