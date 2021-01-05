Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 29,573 Shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its position in shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 84.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,255 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 29,573 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CDK. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in CDK Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 27.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of CDK Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 39.1% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 85.0% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CDK Global alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CDK opened at $50.59 on Tuesday. CDK Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.12 and a twelve month high of $57.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.18 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.76 and a 200 day moving average of $45.66.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.18. CDK Global had a net margin of 9.25% and a negative return on equity of 62.84%. The company had revenue of $493.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. CDK Global’s payout ratio is currently 19.67%.

In other CDK Global news, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 1,278 shares of CDK Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $63,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CDK. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of CDK Global from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. CDK Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.20.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

See Also: Market Indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK).

Receive News & Ratings for CDK Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDK Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.