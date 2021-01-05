Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases Shares of 14,675 UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 197.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,559,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,962,000 after buying an additional 1,035,919 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in UMH Properties by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 488,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,611,000 after buying an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 286,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after purchasing an additional 14,411 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 247,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 245,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after purchasing an additional 50,108 shares during the period. 62.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on UMH shares. B. Riley increased their price target on UMH Properties from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. DA Davidson raised UMH Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on UMH Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised UMH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 21st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded UMH Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

Shares of NYSE UMH opened at $14.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $598.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.66 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.90 and a 200-day moving average of $13.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.29. UMH Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.63 and a fifty-two week high of $16.67.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.48). UMH Properties had a negative return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 4.86%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

