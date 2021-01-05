Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Invests $232,000 in Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 15,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Cosan by 4.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Cosan by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Cosan by 863.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Cosan by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 16,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cosan in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $116,000.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CZZ shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cosan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cosan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.18.

Cosan stock opened at $18.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.24. Cosan Limited has a 52-week low of $8.56 and a 52-week high of $23.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.36.

Cosan (NYSE:CZZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.16). Cosan had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $349.58 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cosan Limited will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.0234 per share. This is a positive change from Cosan’s previous annual dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a yield of 0.6%. Cosan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.12%.

Cosan Company Profile

Cosan Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fuel and natural gas distribution, logistics, lubricant, sugar, and ethanol businesses in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through RaÃ­zen Energia, RaÃ­zen CombustÃ­veis, ComgÃ¡s, Cosan LogÃ­stica, and Moove segments.

