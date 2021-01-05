Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Invests $216,000 in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CWT. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 11.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,484,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $151,381,000 after purchasing an additional 371,489 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in California Water Service Group by 64.0% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 260,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,307,000 after buying an additional 101,531 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in California Water Service Group by 88.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 155,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,366,000 after buying an additional 73,035 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in California Water Service Group by 690.4% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 75,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,612,000 after buying an additional 66,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in California Water Service Group during the third quarter worth $2,100,000. Institutional investors own 67.39% of the company’s stock.

CWT opened at $53.45 on Tuesday. California Water Service Group has a 1-year low of $39.74 and a 1-year high of $57.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.82.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.83. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The firm had revenue of $304.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that California Water Service Group will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CWT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of California Water Service Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. California Water Service Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.50.

In other news, VP David B. Healey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $734,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,237 shares of company stock valued at $115,144. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

