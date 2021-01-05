Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys Shares of 44,769 BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 44,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.15% of BioSig Technologies as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of BioSig Technologies by 417.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,379 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC raised its position in shares of BioSig Technologies by 257.1% during the 2nd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioSig Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioSig Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of BioSig Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 19.26% of the company’s stock.

BSGM opened at $3.99 on Tuesday. BioSig Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.36 and a 12 month high of $12.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.10.

BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter.

In other news, CEO Kenneth L. Londoner acquired 16,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.42 per share, for a total transaction of $56,772.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,296,258 shares in the company, valued at $4,433,202.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth L. Londoner acquired 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.34 per share, with a total value of $41,750.00. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 48,600 shares of company stock valued at $176,427. 19.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BioSig Technologies Company Profile

BioSig Technologies, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing a proprietary biomedical signal processing technology platform to extract information from physiologic signals. The company's proprietary product include precise uninterrupted real-time evaluation of electrograms electrophysiology system, a computerized system intended for acquiring, digitizing, amplifying, filtering, measuring and calculating, displaying, recording, and storing of electrocardiographic and intracardiac signals for patients undergoing electrophysiology procedures in an electrophysiology laboratory under the supervision of licensed healthcare practitioners who are responsible for interpreting the data.

