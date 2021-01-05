Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys New Shares in Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,797 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGEN. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Compugen by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 17,672,228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $287,174,000 after buying an additional 3,573,805 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Compugen in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,562,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Compugen by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,325,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,539,000 after buying an additional 291,950 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Compugen during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,752,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Compugen by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,307,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,500,000 after buying an additional 133,984 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CGEN. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Compugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Compugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.56.

Shares of CGEN opened at $12.76 on Tuesday. Compugen Ltd. has a twelve month low of $5.62 and a twelve month high of $19.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.80 and a 200-day moving average of $14.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $873.04 million, a P/E ratio of -34.49 and a beta of 2.58.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Compugen Ltd. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

About Compugen

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; BAY 1905254, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2, which is in Phase I clinical study in patients with solid tumors; and COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT.

