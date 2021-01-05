Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 1,834 Shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKT. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,922,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 110.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 618,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,350,000 after purchasing an additional 325,070 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,352,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,156,000 after purchasing an additional 279,381 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,266,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,079,000. 79.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $6.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $6.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.91.

Shares of NYSE SKT opened at $9.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $917.71 million, a P/E ratio of 140.31 and a beta of 1.78. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.05 and a 52-week high of $16.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 4.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.40.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

