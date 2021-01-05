CryptoPing (PING) Hits Market Cap of $4.59 Million

CryptoPing (CURRENCY:PING) traded up 11% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. In the last week, CryptoPing has traded up 9.8% against the dollar. One CryptoPing token can now be purchased for $0.51 or 0.00001505 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptoPing has a total market capitalization of $4.59 million and approximately $53,989.00 worth of CryptoPing was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002958 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000668 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00029175 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.30 or 0.00118964 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $71.38 or 0.00210694 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $167.38 or 0.00494053 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.67 or 0.00261727 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00018154 BTC.

CryptoPing Profile

CryptoPing’s total supply is 9,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,999,635 tokens. CryptoPing’s official website is cryptoping.tech . CryptoPing’s official Twitter account is @cryptoping and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CryptoPing

CryptoPing can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoPing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoPing should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoPing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

