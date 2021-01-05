Cryptocean (CRON) Reaches Market Cap of $4.22 Million

Cryptocean (CURRENCY:CRON) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. During the last seven days, Cryptocean has traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. Cryptocean has a market capitalization of $4.22 million and $5,015.00 worth of Cryptocean was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cryptocean coin can currently be bought for $0.51 or 0.00001542 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsbit, P2PB2B and Exrates.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00043110 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00006770 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 33.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.31 or 0.00039857 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.18 or 0.00347961 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003001 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002996 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00014318 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00024661 BTC.

CRON is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2018. Cryptocean’s total supply is 19,121,109 coins and its circulating supply is 8,199,011 coins. Cryptocean’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cryptocean’s official website is cryptocean.io . The Reddit community for Cryptocean is /r/Cryptocean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Cryptocean can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsbit, Exrates and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptocean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptocean should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptocean using one of the exchanges listed above.

