Critical Survey: Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) & Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL)

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) and Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Vital Farms and Flowers Foods, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vital Farms 0 4 2 0 2.33 Flowers Foods 0 3 0 0 2.00

Vital Farms currently has a consensus target price of $40.00, suggesting a potential upside of 59.62%. Flowers Foods has a consensus target price of $24.33, suggesting a potential upside of 6.21%. Given Vital Farms’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Vital Farms is more favorable than Flowers Foods.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vital Farms and Flowers Foods’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vital Farms N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Flowers Foods $4.12 billion 1.18 $164.54 million $0.96 23.86

Flowers Foods has higher revenue and earnings than Vital Farms.

Profitability

This table compares Vital Farms and Flowers Foods’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vital Farms N/A N/A N/A Flowers Foods 2.30% 19.41% 7.65%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

62.7% of Flowers Foods shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.2% of Flowers Foods shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Flowers Foods beats Vital Farms on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vital Farms Company Profile

Vital Farms, Inc., an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc. produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, Tastykake, Alpine Valley, Aunt Hattie's, Bunny, Butternut, Butterkrust, Captain John Derst, Country Kitchen, Evangeline Maid, Home Pride, Merita, Sara Lee (California), and Sunbeam brand names. The company distributes its products through a direct-store-delivery distribution and a warehouse delivery system, as well as operates 46 bakeries comprising 44 owned and 2 leased. Its customers include mass merchandisers, supermarkets and other retailers, convenience stores, national and regional restaurants, quick-serve chains, retail in-store bakeries, foodservice distributors, food wholesalers, institutions, dollar stores, and vending companies. The company was formerly known as Flowers Industries and changed its name to Flowers Foods, Inc. in 2001. Flowers Foods, Inc. was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Thomasville, Georgia.

